Teen arrested after REALTOR robbed at gunpoint in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the teenager accused of robbing a REALTOR at gunpoint when he arrived for a showing in East Nashville last week.

The department issued an alert Monday night for 18-year-old Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith and asked the public to be on the lookout for him.

Online court records show Gooch-Blacksmith was booked into the Metro jail early Tuesday morning on a robbery charge.

Metro police responded the night of July 20 to Porter Terrace, where a REALTOR explained he had arrived to show a client the residence, when he was approached by a man with a gun.

He explained the man demanded his property and said, “I’ll shoot you, I’ll [expletive] kill you.”

The REALTOR threw his keys and his phone at a bush in front of him, as the gunman told him to “start running,” according to an arrest warrant.

Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim reportedly ran behind some vehicles to hide, as he watched the robber drive off in his Toyota SUV.

Police said the REALTOR realized he left an iPad in the SUV that he could track, so a friend drove him to a location about four miles away, where he saw his vehicle driving “at a high rate of speed.”

The two followed the SUV to an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike, where officers said the pair got a good look at the robber, later identified as Gooch-Blacksmith.

The police report states detectives determined Gooch-Blacksmith had used his debit card to make a purchase at a gas station near the robbery scene just prior to the incident, which helped to identify him.

The REALTOR’s SUV was later located on 15th Avenue North, according to a warrant.

Gooch-Blacksmith was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated robbery and a weapons charge. His bond was set at $90,000.

Police said he was previously arrested in connection with at least seven robberies and several aggravated assault cases.