Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student found dead with husband

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (NEXSTAR) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, recently accused of sex with a student, was found dead along with her husband following a SWAT situation at their home in Huntersville Wednesday morning.

Huntersville police say they were called to a home on Hambright Road after a family member reported seeing 63-year-old Emma Ogle inside with a gun. Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, was dead inside the home, according to the family member.

Emma Ogle

Police say they arrived to find Emma Ogle dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Emma Ogle, a teacher at Garinger High School, was recently being investigated by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools following charges involving sex with a student.

The teacher was charged with a crime against nature, indecent liberties with a student and engaging in a sex act with a student. She was suspended with pay during the investigation.

Wednesday morning’s incident closed Hambright Road between Swansboro Lane and Patterson Road for a time. Nearby Lake Norman Charter Elementary School was placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.