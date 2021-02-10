TDOT: ‘We are prepared for the possible decline in weather conditions’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says they are preparing for inclement weather conditions.

Lieutenant Bill Miller says the department is monitoring the weather closely. They’re prepared for the possible decline in weather conditions.

“If the weather conditions become more severe in some areas, compared to others, then we can reallocate our resources to address as needed.”

Miller said that if the weather does become hazardous, to stay home and if you do not need to drive, don’t.

For emergencies he advised everyone to put the following items inside a vehicle: blankets, snacks, water, windshield scraper, flashlight with fresh batteries, jumper cables and a first aid kit.

He also says to have plenty of fuel and inflated tires. If a motorist needs assistance they can call *THP (*847).