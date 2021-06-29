TDOT to close portion of Nashville interstates during Fourth of July celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will temporarily close portions of interstates near downtown for Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th.

TDOT explained that based on historical experience, “officials determined it is necessary to divert traffic from the eastern portion of the downtown loop to the western portion to avoid the dangerous and illegal pedestrian usage of the interstate, vehicles stopping and parking on the interstate and the inevitable slowdown of vehicle traffic during the fireworks display.”

(Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, no traffic will be allowed to enter I-24 between I-65 and I-40. Metro officers, TDOT, and THP troopers will create a traffic diversion of I-24 between the northern junction with I-65 and the southern junction with I-24.

Below is a list of locations where law enforcement officers will be posted:

Post 1: I-65S & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)

Post 2: -I65N & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)

Post 3: I-40W & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)

Post 4: I-40E & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)

Post 5: Spring Street access ramps to I-24E

Post 6: Woodland Street access ramp to I-24W

Post 7: Interstate Drive access ramp to I-24E

Post 8: Shelby Street @ I-24W on ramps

The “Let Freedom Sing” fireworks spectacular airs on News 2 Sunday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m.