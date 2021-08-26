TDOT shares update on Humphreys County road conditions

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has updated its timeframe for when they expect roads to be reopened in Humphreys County following deadly flooding.

Officials say they hope to have Highway 70 open sometime Thursday, barring any complications. If Highway 70 is not open Thursday, officials say the road will “for sure” be open by Friday, August 27.

TDOT is also working on four other affected roads in Humphreys County:

SR1 @mile marker 16.1 – open / repairs ongoing / estimated completion 8-27

SR 1 Bridge over Trace Creek – WB closed indefinitely / EB open – All traffic diverted to EB Bridge / Working on repair plans

SR 230 @mm 3.5 – open / temporary repairs complete

SR 230 Hurricane Creek Bridge – closed indefinitely / crews working on repairs

According to officials, 20 people were killed in the flood.

The Humphreys County School district also announced schools will be closed through next week as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

