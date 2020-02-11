TDOT: Rockslide closes US 441 from Gatlinburg to Pigeon Forge

Breaking News
by: WATE 6 staff

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rockslide in East Tennessee has closed a highway running between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that a mudslide occurred along the northbound lanes of the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday. The slide is located just past Westgate Resorts Road and covers approximately 100 feet of both northbound lanes.

Northbound traffic is detoured for approximately one mile at Westgate Resorts Road to Little Smoky Road before reentering the Spur from Beech Branch Road just before the tunnel. Large trucks and over-sized vehicles are being detoured east of Gatlinburg to Highway 321 to use alternate routes such as Highway 416. 

The park will provide updates if the closure is extended due to weather or slope instability. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

