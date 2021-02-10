TDOT prepares roadways ahead of winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is taking an all hands-on-deck approach to prepare roadways as freezing temperatures move in.

Brine trucks moved out Tuesday and continued throughout the day Wednesday, focusing on I-40 and northward. In Nashville, around 30 TDOT trucks loaded up at a time with brine and headed out to the streets.

“And then we talk about Clarksville area we can add about 30 more to that, we talk about Gallatin 30 more to that, so yeah it’s all of our forces in the northern Tennessee area working,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte told News 2.

The trucks are pre-treating roadways with brine.

“Each truck behind me that you see here is about 4,800 gallons of brine and it takes our drivers about an hour and a half to apply that at a time.”

She explained that the brine gives crews time to get ahead of what may come.

“Brine is our pre-treatment and it works best if we’ve got an event with only a little bit of rain ahead of it, but the brine just allows us to get ahead of things. It dries on the roadway and it leaves a salty layer and that’s what we want. The salt reduces the freezing level of the water so it just gives us a little bit of extra time.”

Schulte said if drivers must get out, be mindful of your speed as black ice is extremely dangerous.

“Ice is very problematic and I think particularly in conditions like they had in Kentucky this morning or what we may get overnight is when we get really patchy areas of ice, because you might be driving and everything looks fine and then all of a sudden you hit an overpass and it’s covered with ice. If you aren’t going a safe speed it’s very dangerous,” she said.

Once precipitation falls that’s when they can move in with the salt trucks so the salt has something to stick to.

TDOT says if you have to get out once those temps drop, be mindful of your speed.