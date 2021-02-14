TDOT prepares as winter weather impacts travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for travel to be impacted from the winter weather system in the area.

It predicts ice and heavy snow to large areas in Tennessee. TDOT is urging drivers to be alert to changing weather conditions and encouraging them to avoid traveling between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.

“Our supplies are stocked, and our crews are mobilized,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “We need drivers to understand that it takes time to clear and treat the roads, and it is never safe to travel in icy conditions. If you must get out, please be mindful of our crews. Work with us – move over and slow down.”

Crews applied salt-brine and pre-treatment to TDOT-owned roads and will be treating freezing fog issues over the weekend.

Once the storm begins, TDOT will be operating trucks 24 hours a day throughout the event.

