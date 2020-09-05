TDOT launches survey to increase safety infrastructure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has launched a new survey in hopes of enhancing safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The plan of action will be called the Statewide Active Transportation Plan.

According to the National Association of City Transport, bicycling has surged during the ongoing pandemic. TDOT told News 2 that ths upcoming plan is a timely coincidence.

“We as an agency have known that we need to provide more infrastructure to help people walk and bike from place to place for a while now,” said Rochelle Carpenter, a member of TDOT’s Multi-Modal department. “About 13% of our crashes in Tennessee are among those who walk and ride a bicycle, which is a very high number.”

In addition to the short survey, residents will also be able to provide input on specific state roads. The feedback will be used to determine the infrastructure put in place.

“That could include pedestrian refuge islands, flashing signals with flashing lights and it could include leading pedestrian integrals,” said Carpenter.

The survey can be found here.