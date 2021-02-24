TDOT launches massive effort to repair potholes caused by winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is working to fix potholes created by the brutal winter storm last week.

According to a press release, TDOT is launching a massive effort to repair them.

Crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks. They are using cold mix asphalt to repair the holes now. Some asphalt plants will open and allow crews to use hot mix, for a more permanent repair.

However, it may be spring or summer before those repairs are made. Some crews will work on interstates while others will focus on state routes.

Drivers should prepare for traffic delays during the time of repairs. Some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening and weekends. TDOT reminds drivers to move over and slow down.

If you’d like to inform TDOT about a pothole, click here.