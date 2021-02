Interstate 24 westbound in Rutherford County – Crash – Jack-knifed Tractor Trailer at MILE MARKER 84 (Mile Marker: 84) reported at 8:46 AM 2/16/2021 and estimated to be cleared by 10:15 AM 2/16/2021 (Central Time Zone). Westbound traffic is affected with left lane blocked. Eastbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that a jack-knifed semi is causing delays on I-24 westbound.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. near mile marker 84 in Rutherford County.

Westbound traffic is affected with the left lane blocked and Eastbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.

It is estimated to be cleared by about 10:15 a.m.

No other information was immediately released.