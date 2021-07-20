TDOT breaks ground on Maury County SR 99 interchange project

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Clay Bright broke ground on the State Route 99 / Interstate 65 interchange project alongside federal, state and local officials Tuesday.

According to a release from TDOT, the multi-million dollar project is set to improve safety and traffic flow at the interchange of I-65 and State Route 99.

“These improvements will not only make the roadway safer but also increase its capacity to meet the current and future needs of this rapidly growing area,“ TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said.

The proposed improvements are the following:

Reconfiguring the interchange to provide a standard diamond interchange

Adding lanes to the SB and NB off-ramps to create exclusive left and right turn lanes at the ramp intersections at SR-99

Adding additional acceleration and deceleration lengths on the I-65 on and off-ramps

Replacing the I-65 bridges over SR-99. The new bridge will be a single bridge

Widening SR-99 (US 412/Bear Creek Pike) from a 3-lane section to a 5-lane section (2 in each direction with center turn lane)

Adding signals at ramp terminals on SR-99 (US 412/Bear Creek Pike)

Adding lighting to all four ramps

The project is set to be complete by June of 2024.