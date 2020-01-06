Live Now
TN Dept. of Health confirms two pediatric deaths from Flu this season

Flu Temperature Thermometer Sick Illness Generic_366828

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health is confirming that two children have died from the Flu this season.

The Department of Health says one of the deaths happened in the Middle Grand Division and the other happened in the East Grand Division of the state.

Officials want to remind residents that the flu vaccine remains free at most local health departments across the state.

They also want to encourage people to stay at home when sick, cough or sneeze into a sleeve, and practice good hand hygiene.

