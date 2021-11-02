TDOC’s Operation Blackout finds sex offenders 99% in compliance on Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After the month-long check of sex offenders across Tennessee, agents with the Tennessee Department of Correction found three violations out of 827 visits on Halloween.

The Department of Correction does thousands of checks leading up to Halloween to make sure sex offenders are in compliance. Agents performed about 3,900 checks from Oct 1 through Oct. 27 and found 91% of offenders in compliance. Out of those searches, 22 sex offenders were arrested for violations like drugs, weapons or sex offender registry violations.

On Sunday night, officers and agents completed 827 checks, 824 of which were in compliance. The three violations were for kids trick or treating at one offenders’ home, Halloween decorations at another and a third offender who attended a fall festival at a church. Three violations out of 827 checks is a 99.6% compliance rate.

TDOC agents aimed to perform 850 checks but 23 offenders could not be located, either due to hospitalization, death or other reasons.

Door by door, corrections officers spent the month checking up on sex offenders living in the community.

Once arriving at a sex offender’s property, officers look both inside and out checking for Halloween decorations, outside lights and more serious violations.

“We’re looking for drugs, we’re looking for weapons, we’re looking for if there’s any child pornography,” explained Susan Siedentop, Specialized Caseloads Corrections Administrator. “Any evidence that they’ve had contact with a child that they weren’t authorized to have contact with.”