TDOC’s ‘Operation Blackout’ aims to keep trick-or-treaters safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement wants to keep trick-or-treaters safe this year and they are doing so by instating ‘operation blackout.’

Every year the Tennessee State Department of Corrections launches a detailed search of every registered sex offender to keep kids safe during the Halloween holiday. That is almost 4,000 searches in the state of Tennessee alone.

Operation Blackout entails authorities searching every part of the sex offender’s home, electronic devices and vehicles to ensure that offenders are following the rules of supervision restricted to those on the sex offender registry.

Police are urging parents to stay alert and don’t go to any homes that have their lights off or no porch or door lights on.

Homes that belong to sex offenders in Tennessee can be viewed here.