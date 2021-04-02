TDOC to resume visitation for inmates beginning April 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Corrections will resume visitation for inmates at all facilities starting the weekend of April 10, 2021.

According to TDOC, the visitation will be allowed for visitors 18 and older. TDOC had suspended visitation in March 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread through the state.

Visitors will be required to schedule an appointment, wear masks, have their temperatures checked, and respond to a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry. All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.

To schedule a visit, contact the TDOC facilities directly.