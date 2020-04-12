TDOC and TDH test correction employees amid COVID-19 pandemic, 19 employees test positive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN). – The Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed 19 total employees tested positive with COVID-19 Sunday.

According to reports, the results came from two state facilities. The testing was conducted on Friday, April 10th, at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville. TDOC partnered with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Military as a precaution.

The testing results are as follows:

Total employees tested­­­­­­ -1,145

Total negative results -1,126

Total positive results-19

TDOC staff positive- 13

Contract employees positive-6

The employees who tested positive were notified of the results and referred to their primary care provider. They were further advised to seek testing for any close contacts in their homes and to self-isolate for 14 days.

Officials with the TDOC says they are currently conducting contact tracing at both facilities.

