TDHS extends deadline to apply for pandemic food assistance

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services is extending their deadline to apply for Pandemic Food Assistance.

Applications will be accepted online for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program until Monday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This is the second time TDHS has extended the deadline.

P-EBT provides parents with $5.70 in food benefits per child for each child that qualifies.

To be eligible, children must receive free or reduced meals at school or attend a Community Eligibility Provision School.

The program is designed to replace meals lost during the months of March, April and May due to COVID-19 school closures.

Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) do not need to apply as P-EBT benefits have automatically been applied to their existing EBT cards.

“The P-EBT program is providing important support parents need to feed their children during this unprecedented time,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “We extended the application deadline a second time to ensure every family who qualifies for these benefits is aware of the opportunity and has plenty of time to apply. Providing parents and children with the resources they need now will help build a thriving Tennessee when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.”

Anyone who need assistance completing their P-EBT application or have general questions about the program are encouraged to call the TDHS hotline at 1-833-496-0661.

