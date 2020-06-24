TDH reports 932 new COVID-19 cases, 37,235 total, 556 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The health department reported 932 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 37,235 total cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 36,969 are confirmed and 266 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 14 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 556 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 24,693 have recovered, an increase of 625 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 50 to 2,386. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 37,235 cases, 19,794 are male (53%), 16,443 are female (44%), and 998 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has processed 718,038 tests across the state with 680,803 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases increased by .1% to 5.2%. Wednesday’s update added an additional 12,874 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 8,405 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Wednesday morning, a difference of 343 cases.

In its Wednesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 8,394 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 96 fewer cases than the state reports.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

On Monday, Nashville moved into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan. As part of the new phase, Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell issued Public Health Order 7. Under the new order tours and “transportainment” businesses can operate at half capacity, as can bars that do not serve food. The department states standing in bar areas is not allowed and seating at bar areas is limited to 50-percent capacity. Read the full list of changes here.

As Davidson County continues to reopen, Metro health leaders stress the importance of wearing facial coverings but are not considering mask mandates.

Also this week in Davidson County, the sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday 48 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Developmental Center on Harding Place.

Five employees with the Nashville Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Wilson County has declared a State of Emergency for the county and strongly recommended face masks.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)