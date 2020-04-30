TDH reports 199 deaths, 10,735 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, April 30.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,669 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning. The city of Nashville also released an update to its four-phase plan to get Music City back to work that will extend the city’s “safer-at-home” order to May 8.
In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,484 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday at 6:30 pm.
