TDH reports 199 deaths, 10,735 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, April 30.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 10,735 as of April 30, 2020, including 199 deaths, 1,045 hospitalizations and 5,338 recovered. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/N8jj3vT5yY — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 30, 2020

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,669 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning. The city of Nashville also released an update to its four-phase plan to get Music City back to work that will extend the city’s “safer-at-home” order to May 8.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,484 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday at 6:30 pm.

