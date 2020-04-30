1  of  2
Breaking News
TDH reports 199 deaths, 10,735 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee Gov. Lee announces guidance for close contact businesses ahead of May 6 reopening in 89 counties
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.

TDH reports 199 deaths, 10,735 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, April 30.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,669 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning. The city of Nashville also released an update to its four-phase plan to get Music City back to work that will extend the city’s “safer-at-home” order to May 8.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 2,484 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday at 6:30 pm.

Related – Gov. Lee announces guidance for close contact businesses ahead of May 6 reopening in 89 counties

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories