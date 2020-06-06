TDH releases update on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health updated its COVID-19 case count for nursing homes across the state.

The Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing saw an increase of 25 cases and two deaths.

The Life Care Center of Athens reported four new cases and two additional deaths. The Life Care Center of Hickory Woods saw five new cases.

Springfield Heights Assisted Living Facility in Robertson County reported 17 new cases and two more deaths.

Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation reported 14 additional cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)