TDH: 3,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 3,067. The state’s health department also confirmed five additional deaths.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 808 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County during Nashville’s Friday morning briefing.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|6
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|33
|Bradley
|21
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|4
|Carroll
|6
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|11
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|3
|Cumberland
|22
|Davidson
|685
|DeKalb
|5
|Dickson
|21
|Dyer
|5
|Fayette
|17
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|12
|Gibson
|7
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|16
|Grundy
|11
|Hamblen
|3
|Hamilton
|67
|Hardeman
|5
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|8
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|4
|Hickman
|1
|Houston
|1
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|98
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lawrence
|3
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|4
|Loudon
|12
|Macon
|7
|Madison
|17
|Marion
|14
|Marshall
|4
|Maury
|20
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|3
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|41
|Morgan
|2
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Polk
|2
|Putnam
|50
|Roane
|3
|Robertson
|51
|Rutherford
|127
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|13
|Shelby
|640
|Smith
|3
|Sullivan
|18
|Sumner
|283
|Tipton
|28
|Trousdale
|7
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|20
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|1
|White
|2
|Williamson
|221
|Wilson
|71
|Residents of other states/countries
|187
|Pending
|54
|Total Cases – as of (4/3/20)
|3,067
