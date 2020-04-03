TDH: 3,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 3,067. The state’s health department also confirmed five additional deaths.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 3,067 as of April 3, 2020, including 37 deaths, 293 hospitalizations and 248 recovered. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BrSwkRFwhr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 3, 2020

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 808 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County during Nashville’s Friday morning briefing.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 33 Bradley 21 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 6 Carter 3 Cheatham 11 Chester 5 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 22 Davidson 685 DeKalb 5 Dickson 21 Dyer 5 Fayette 17 Fentress 1 Franklin 12 Gibson 7 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 11 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 67 Hardeman 5 Hardin 2 Hawkins 8 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 98 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 4 Loudon 12 Macon 7 Madison 17 Marion 14 Marshall 4 Maury 20 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 41 Morgan 2 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 2 Putnam 50 Roane 3 Robertson 51 Rutherford 127 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 13 Shelby 640 Smith 3 Sullivan 18 Sumner 283 Tipton 28 Trousdale 7 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 221 Wilson 71 Residents of other states/countries 187 Pending 54 Total Cases – as of (4/3/20) 3,067

