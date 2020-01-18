TBI: Wilson County man arrested on weapons charges

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department say they’ve arrested a Wilson County man on weapons charges.

TBI agents began investigating allegations about Michael Lee Irwin, who lives in the 200 block of Jennings Avenue in Lebanon.

While executing a search warrant at Irwin’s home, they found several firearms.

Irwin has prior felony convictions, and was taken into custody.

He is being charged with felony possession of firearms. Irwin was booked into the Wilson County jail on a $35,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.