TBI: Two arrested on drug-related charges following investigation in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two people were arrested on drug-related charges after a joint investigation in Putnam County.

TBI officials state this was a four-month-long undercover investigation which focused on the distribution of methamphetamine in the Upper Cumberland area.

On January 15, both Aaron Antes, of Monterey, and Summer Stamps of Cookeville, were arrested following a search warrant which led to the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and four firearms. Officials also found more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $159,000.

Antes is charged with possession of methamphetamine over 300 grams, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Putnam County jail on a bond of $652,500.

Stamps is charged with possession of methamphetamine over 300 grams. She was then booked into the Putnam County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The investigation was led by the TBI, along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Cookeville Police Department, and the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Task Force.

“Once again, this successful drug investigation is a direct result of cooperation among the different law enforcement agencies,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said. “However, let’s not forget, one of law enforcement’s most vital partnerships is you, the citizens, who call and provide crucial information that lead to a positive outcome that helps keep our community safe.”