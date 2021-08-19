TBI to lead investigation into West Nashville murder of Tennessee lawmaker’s nephew

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation into the murder of a 22-year-old Shelbyville man, who was found fatally shot in West Nashville last week.

Metro police issued a statement Wednesday afternoon and said that due to “the apparent connection” to a case out of Bedford County, the TBI would now lead the investigation into Will Warner’s death.

Will Warner (Courtesy: Christy West Warner)

The investigation began on the morning of Aug. 13, when Warner’s body was discovered by a Metro Water crew along 35th Avenue North. Detectives said they believe Warner was driven to the area and shot to death, then left in the street by his killer.

Metro police had issued an alert the following day and said 25-year-old, Samuel Rich was wanted for questioning in Warner’s murder.

Rich, the son of a Bedford County judge, had already been added to the state’s Most Wanted list after being identified by investigators as the gunman who shot Warner’s girlfriend, Hannah Grace Perryman, hours before Warner’s body was found.

Samuel Rich (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)

A warrant states Perryman called 911 from Warner’s home on Temple Ford Road in Bedford County around 1 a.m. on Aug. 13 to report that she found Rich in the master bedroom and he shot her in the head. Perryman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to investigators.

The warrant also states Rich stole Warner’s Jeep, which was tracked by law enforcement, helping lead police to Warner’s body.

Will Warner (Courtesy: Christy West Warner)

Authorities said Rich surrendered to law enforcement on Aug. 15 on charges of attempted murder and theft. He remains jailed in Bedford County without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

As of Thursday morning, Rich has not been charged with Warner’s murder.

Warner is the nephew of Tennessee state lawmaker, Todd Warner, who represents Marshall, Franklin, Lincoln and Marion counties.