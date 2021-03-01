TBI: Three arrested, charged in Claiborne County homicide

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says three people were arrested and charged in a Claiborne County homicide.

According to a release from the TBI, this was the outcome of a joint investigation alongside the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tazewell Police Department regarding the murder of a Tazewell man.

On February 22, TBI agents began investigating the death of Aaron Jeremiah Massengill after his body was found along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell. This investigation was at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler.

An autopsy revealed that Massengill died as a result of a gunshot wound. During the investigation, the TBI developed Patrick Andrew Smith, Courtney L. Gilpin, and Jimmy Lee Riffe as the suspects in the case.

The investigation revealed the suspects were at a residence in Sullivan County. On Friday, all three were taken into custody. The victim’s vehicle was also found at the residence.

On Monday, warrants were obtained for Smith, Gilpin and Riffe, charging the trio with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Robbery, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Riffe and Gilpin are being held in the Claiborne County Jail. Smith is currently at the Sullivan County Jail, awaiting transport back to Claiborne County.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.