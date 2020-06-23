TBI: Texas man facing charges after woman’s body found floating in Kentucky Lake

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is awaiting extradition to Tennessee after a woman’s body was found floating in the Kentucky Lake.

The body was found Saturday night floating just north of the Tennessee state line.

The Kentucky State Medical Examiner autopsy report said the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

TBI officials said 60-year-old Jeffery Rogers, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested in Texas on Monday. Officials said he used a boat rented in Paris to dispose of the body.

On Monday, agents signed arrest warrants in Henry County against Rogers for one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence.

Tuesday afternoon, Rogers was arrested on those charges by Texas Rangers in Fort Worth, Texas. His bond was set at $1,000,000 dollars and he awaits extradition to Tennessee.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.