TBI still searching for missing Hamilton County girl

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still searching for a missing girl from the Chattanooga area.

According to the TBI, Emilee Chyann Parker is missing from Hamilton County.

She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 123 pounds. She also has blonde hair that has been dyed blue and blue eyes.

No other information was released.

Anyone who sees her should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-622-0022.