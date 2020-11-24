TBI: Smithville man indicted on arson charges in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smithville man was indicted on arson charges, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI).

TBI officials said the investigation began in September. Agents were requested to join the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department to investigate series of fires that were started in DeKalb County.

The fires happened during the overnight hours on September 7 through September 8. Agents said they learned of two abandoned houses that burned in the same area within two weeks. Soon after, agents were able to develop information that identified 37-year-old Joshua David Pitman, of Smithville, as the person responsible for starting the fires.

On November 16, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pitman with three counts of arson and three counts of setting fire to personal property.

Last week, Pitman was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $60,000 dollar bond.