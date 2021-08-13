TBI searching for Shelbyville man on Most Wanted list

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a Shelbyville man now on the state’s Most Wanted List.

According to the TBI, 25-year-old Samuel Earl Rich is wanted for attempted first degree murder and theft of property. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rich is described as six feet tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Rich, you are asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.