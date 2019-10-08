TBI searching for rape, kidnapping suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Roane County authorities are searching for a man wanted on a series of charges.

Christopher Allen Taylor is wanted on especially aggravated kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault. According to the TBI he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Taylor, 31, is listed as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information about Allen’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.