TBI searching for missing Humphreys County teen

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said they’re searching for a teen who is missing from Humphreys County.

Officials said that 15-year-old Riley Moore is missing from New Johnsonville. Moore was last seen on Saturday wearing a jacket and jeans in New Johnsonville.

TBI said Moore may be a passenger in a small 2000S model Dodge pickup truck – red or tan in color – with extensive damage to the passenger door.

If you have any more information about her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.