TBI searches for missing Hancock County woman

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a missing woman from Hancock County.

According to a release from the TBI, 67-year-old Brenda Howard is missing from the Horton Ford area there.

Howard was reportedly last seen on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. before heading to Scott County, Virginia to attend a church service.

She is possibly driving a 2010 red Lexus RX5 with the Tennessee tag of 4F59H2.

If you have any more information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

No other information was immediately released.