TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to Shelby County after an officer-involved shooting, they confirmed.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Haven Circle. They said one deputy was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. A second deputy was injured and transported in non-critical condition.

The SCSO said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI is responding.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.