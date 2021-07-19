TBI report: criminal offenses decreased in 2020 during global pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Criminal offenses in Tennessee were down in 2020 according to a new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

They attribute most of the decrease in crime to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the closure of social venues like schools, churches, and workplaces.

The report is compiled from crime statistics from every law enforcement agency in the state, including colleges and universities.

The data showed that between 2019 and 2020 overall arrests decreased by almost 70,000 people and reported criminal offenses decreased by about 23,000.

DUI arrests also decreased by about seven percent, presumably because fewer people were out driving on the roads during the pandemic.

Meth arrests decreased by about 12% and juvenile arrests went down 34 percent.

But not all types of crimes saw a decrease in activity. The TBI’s data shows that about 6,300 more aggravated assaults were reported in 2020 than in 2019 and the number of murders reported also increased by about 180 cases.

Despite people being at home more often during quarantine and the global pandemic, the TBI data said that domestic violence offenses also decreased by about two percent.

To read the entire TBI 2020 crime statistics report, click here.