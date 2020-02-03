TBI reminds public of people still missing on National Missing Persons Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reminding the public of people that are still missing in the state.

TBI says they still hold out hope for each case on their website. Eight of those, include missing children in Tennessee.

Tabitha Tuders has been missing since 2003. As a 13-year-old that year, Tabitha was on her way to this school. She never made it. Today, she would be 29 years old.

Missing: Tabitha Tuders

Bethany Markowski was last seen in early March 2001. Bethany reportedly visited a mall in Jackson, Tennessee, with her father 16 years ago. Bethany hasn’t been seen since. She would be 23-years-old today.

Missing: Bethany Markowski

If you have seen Bethany, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

