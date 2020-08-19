TBI: Press conference to be held Wednesday regarding charges in Evelyn Boswell case

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County authorities and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference regarding developments in the case of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell.

According to the TBI, a press conference will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sullivan County Justice Center.

On July 31, prosecutors told News Channel 11 they were bringing additional charges against Megan Boswell before the Sullivan County grand jury.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said in July that “another matter” regarding Megan would be presented to the grand jury on Wednesday, August 19.

Speakers will include TBI Director David Rausch, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Staubus.