TBI: Missing person last seen at Cummins Falls State Park identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the missing man last seen at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.

The search began late Thursday afternoon. A release from the TBI says the missing man was identified as 42-year-old Robert Qucsai who failed to retrieve his vehicle at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.

Rangers have found recent footprints in the bluff area of the park. Several agencies are assisting in the search but attempts to locate him thus far have been unsuccessful.

MISSING MAN: We're helping rangers with Tennessee State Parks get the word out about a missing man. 42-year-old Robert Qucsai failed to retrieve his vehicle at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.



Have info? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/mi3yr3aDGL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 6, 2021

No other information was immediately released.