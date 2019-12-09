TBI officials arrest suspect in officer-involved shooting in Decatur Co.

PARSONS, Tenn. (WKRN)– Special Agents with TBI say they’ve made an arrest in a Decatur County officer-involved shooting.

TBI Agents began investigating the shooting on December 2nd at the request of the 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe.

Their investigation reveals that Deputy Marshals located 34-year old Anthony Phoenix in the 100 block of Gilbert Road in Parsons.

Phoenix was wanted on arrest warrants from Henderson County and the State of Kentucky.

They say Phoenix fled in a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit.

Officers fired at the vehicle after that.

No one was injured or struck as a result of the officer-involved shooting.

Phoenix was arrested and booked into the Decatur Co. jail.

He is facing charges of attempted 1st degree murder and felony evading arrest in connection to the December 2nd incident.

He is being held without bond.