TBI: New York woman charged in Tennessee drug-related death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A New York woman was arrested in a Tennessee drug-related death, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents said they began investigating the death of 59-year-old Julia Meade in February of 2019. Meade died in her Crossville home.

Investigators said Meade traveled to New York around July 11, 2018. During that trip, she acquired drugs and brought them back to Tennessee.

On July 13, Meade was found dead in her home from fentanyl toxicity.

Agents said Diana Lynn Grosso, of New York, is responsible for providing the substance containing fentanyl to Meade.

TBI said on Sunday Grosso was transported from New York to Tennessee.

She is charged with one count of second degree murder. Grosso remains in the Cumberland County Jail, where she is being held on a $200,000 dollar bond.

