TBI: Missing Florida child could be in Midd. Tennessee

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A missing child alert has been issued for a 5-year-old in Newberry, Florida and TBI says they could be in the Middle Tennessee area.

According to deputies, Jaxson Prows, 5, was last seen in the 2200 block of SW 170th Street in Newberry.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes. He is about 50 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies believe the boy is in the company of Erin Hontz.

She is 40 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue collar and a Mossy Oak camouflage hat.

Deputies say they may be driving in a 2004 beige Toyota Sienna with a Florida license plate BZAX67.

The car’s rear driver’s side window has been busted and was repaired with duct tape.

If you have any information or have seen the child or Hontz, please contact the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-955-1818.