PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Perry County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Elliott with one count of exploitation of a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor.

TBI agents and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a sexual exploitation allegation in October 2019. Elliot is accused of sending inappropriate photos of a juvenile.

Elliott was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Perry County Jail on a $50,000 bond.