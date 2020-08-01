TBI: Man arrested for Henry County homicide

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a Henry County homicide.

TBI agents were investigating the death of 68-year-old Stella Duncan Caddell after her body was found Friday at her home on Duncan Lane in Puryear.

Investigators said they discovered information that identified the victims husband, 74-year-old James Edward Caddell as the person responsible for her death.

TBI said Caddell was taken into custody Friday evening and charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of abuse of a corpse.

He was booked into the Henry County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.

