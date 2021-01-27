TBI: Livingston woman indicted on arson charge

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Livingston woman was arrested for arson after intentionally setting a fire at a home in Overton County, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

TBI agents and Overton County deputies began working together to investigate a fire that happened on July of 2020 at a home on Swallows Chapel Road in Overton County. During the investigation, agents determined the fire was set on purpose, and Tracy Hargis, of Livingston, was the person responsible for starting the fire.

The Overton County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hargis with arson on Monday. Hargis was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Overton County Jail on a $35,000 bond.