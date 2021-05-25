TBI launches new resource ‘TN KidKit’ to aid in the search for missing children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday is National Missing Children’s Day and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has launched a tool to aid in the search for missing children.

According to a release from the TBI, it’s called ‘TN KidKit’ and it’s a resource to help parents and guardians document key details about their children, in the case an emergency should come up.

“When a child goes missing, every second matters,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge overseeing the Bureau’s missing children efforts. “So, too, does having the right kind of information.”

TN KidKit will provide parents with an easy way to put together facts, photographs and any additional information which could be helpful in the search for their child.

These can be printed or digitally stored to share with authorities if a child in someone’s care were to go missing.

“We work too many missing children cases in which parents don’t have a suitable picture of their children or can’t recall their height, weight, or other key facts,” said Smitherman. “Trying to remember them when their child is missing is understandably tough and can often slow down an initial search. That’s why we’d encourage every parent to take a few minutes to fill out a TN KidKit – and update it regularly – just in case it might help when it matters most.”

The resource and information about missing children in Tennessee can be found by clicking here.