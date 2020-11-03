TBI: Jackson County man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Jackson County man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

TBI Agents began investigating 26-year-old Dylan Martin, a volunteer with the Jackson County Anti-Drug Coalition, at the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson.

During the investigation, agents discovered information stating that Martin sexually assaulted a child he met through the organization.

Monday, agents arrested Martin and charged him with one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. TBI’s release said additional charges could follow.

If you have any other information regarding this case, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

