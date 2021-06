NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man last seen Monday in Mumford, Tenn.

According to the TBI, Charles Albert Martin is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a white 2019 Ford Escape with Tennessee tag number T28 42W.

If you have any information, contact the Tullahoma Police Department at (931) 455-3411 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.