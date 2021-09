RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man.

According to a release from the TBI, investigators say JD Biggs is missing. He may be travelling in a 1997 blue Chrysler LHS with TN tag DP96143.

See JD or the vehicle? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Rutherford Co. Sheriff at (615) 898-7774.