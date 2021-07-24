TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Clarksville woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman from Clarksville. Agents said she was last seen on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

According to the TBI, Jaqueline Vickers was described as 5 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She may be living with a condition that impairs her ability to return to safety without assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 645-8477 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.