HARRIMAN, Tn (WKRN web staff) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help finding an endangered child.

Investigators say 18-year-old Brandon Wayne Wright was last seen at his home in Harriman, Tennessee Saturday.

Wright has a known medical concern and requires specialized care.

The missing teenager is described as having brown hair, green eyes. He stands 5’5″ and weighs 120 pounds.

If you see or know anything about Wright, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.